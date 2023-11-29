Shruti Haasan and Adivi Sesh were 'literally the last ones to leave' the 50 Cent concert

Mumbai witnessed a star-studded event as the highly anticipated 50 Cent concert took place. Renowned actress Shruti Haasan, along with her sister Akshara Haasan and actor Adivi Sesh, joined the musical spectacle at the show.

Adivi Sesh took to Instagram to share glimpses of himself, the Haasan sisters, and his friends from the concert. He captioned the post, "50 Cent Concert. Childhood Nostalgia came flooding back in Mumbai. Thank you for this shrutzhaasan pujpuri aksharaa.haasan. We were LITERALLY the last ones to leave :)"

Check out Adivi Sesh's Instagram post below

The series of pictures featured goofy poses by Shruti Haasan, Adivi Sesh, Akshara Haasan, and their friends. The last picture indicated that the actors were the last to leave the venue, as they were seen wrapping up the scene behind the photo background. Reacting to the Instagram post, Shruti Haasan commented, "Raging sober!" with a heartily laugh emoji.

Check out Shruti Haasan’s reaction below

Shruti's Instagram was flooded with concert photos, showcasing her unique style and contagious energy. Her Instagram stories included hilarious commentary that perfectly encapsulated the spirit of the event, along with photographs of her having a good time with Adivi Sesh and her sister.

Check out the Instagram stories of Shruti Haasan below

The upcoming movie of Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan's most recent film appearance was in the action flick Waltair Veerayya, starring Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, and Catherine Tresa in pivotal roles, directed by Bobby Kolli. The multifaceted actress is gearing up for her next cinematic venture, the highly anticipated Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, alongside Prabhas. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Prithviraj, Jagapathi Babu, and Easwari Rao, promising a cinematic treat for fans worldwide.

Additionally, she will grace the screen in the Telugu film Hi Nanna, alongside the talented Mrunal Thakur and Nani. The English film, The Eye, directed by Daphne Schmon, also featured Haasan alongside Mark Rowley, renowned for his role in The Last Kingdom.

G2, a sequel to the spy thriller Goodachari featuring Adivi Sesh in an action-packed avatar, was well-received by fans. Banita Sandhu was recently announced as the female lead in the film. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced. The film, which is being produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, will include editing by Kodati Pavan Kalyan and music by Sricharan Pakala.

