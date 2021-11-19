Shruti Haasan and beau Santanu Hazarika look adorable as she shares an UNSEEN PIC and it is all about love

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema. She is an avid social media user and often takes it to the internet to share snippets of her personal and professional life. The actress shared an unseen cosy pic with her beau Santanu Hazarika in an Instagram interaction with fans.

Shruti Haasan shared an unseen pic with Santanu Hazarika and they look adorable together. The actress mentioned that she really likes this pic but never posted it on social media. One can see, Shruti in black attire with Santanu holding her close as they pose for a perfect mirror selfie.

The actress is currently dating Santanu Hazarika, a doodle artist and illustrator. From cosy photos to couples quiz, Shruti and Santanu are enjoying every bit of each other's company as they are living together. They never confirmed being in a relationship but their every picture together speaks volumes about their true love. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla about why she refrained from talking about her personal life, Shruti said, “I don’t hide things, I am not hiding anything. But my life has been for the public really since I was born. You know, even when my parents got together it was like ‘ohhhhh’. So I don’t hide it, I am very blessed to have a really wonderful personal life.”

On the work front, Shruti is working on Prabhas starrer Salaar. The Pan-India project is being directed by KGF's Prashanth Neel. The film will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. She has also joined NBK's untitled film as the female lead, which is being helmed by Gopichand Malineni.