Shruti Haasan and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika look their stylish best as they celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi; PIC

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle and posted a photo of herself and her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika. The actress wrote "Ganpati Bappa Morya" on her Instagram stories as she wished her fans on Ganesh Chaturthi. Fans eagerly wait for Shruti to drop new glimpses of herself and Santanu Hazarika, and the actress never disappoints her admirers, who patiently waited to catch a sneak peek of her.

The actress, who has featured in several blockbusters throughout the course of her career, will next feature in Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, which is already touted to be a huge success.

Shruti Haasan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

On the professional front

Shruti Haasan will be the female protagonist in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. The Prabhas starrer, which will be Prashanth’s next project after the stupendous success of the KGF franchise, also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju.

Elaborating on her career, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shruti touched upon her journey so far and her natural instinct to take risks in her film career. She said, "I think taking risks in commercial and non-commercial space, whatever you say, is important for every actor's journey. You go with the good intention to do the best you can. Some work, some don't like you, and that doesn't matter as long as you can look and say, 'I'm improving with every film, learning with every film'. For me, when I joined the industry, people didn't have nice things to say, but today, they do, and I'm thankful for that. When I joined, I didn't understand my passion for the business I do today. So it's a journey."

This year has already been a very fulfilling year for the actress on the box office front, as she has delivered two of the biggest blockbusters in Telugu cinema: one with Chiranjeevi and another with Nandamuri Balakrishna. Both films, Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy, won the hearts of the audience and were declared mega hits. The actress has been delivering one hit after the other, and hopefully, the coming years will also turn out to be equally fruitful for Shruti Haasan.

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde embraces festive spirit as she visits Manish Malhotra’s residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations; VIDEO