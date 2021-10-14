Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika are twinning and winning as they get papped at Mumbai airport

Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika were spotted today at Mumbai airport as they arrived from Chennai. One can see, Shruti and Santanu are twinning in an all-black look and they make for one perfect pair. Shruti and Santanu have yet not confirmed their relationship but they clearly look much in love and inseparable.

Speaking to Pinkvilla recently, Shruti Haasan has neither officially confirmed nor denied her relationship with Santanu . She has refrained from talking about her personal life. Elaborating on the same, Shruti says, “I don’t hide things, I am not hiding anything. But my life has been for the public really since I was born. You know, even when my parents got together it was like ‘ohhhhh’. So I don’t hide it, I am very blessed to have a really wonderful personal life.” She further adds, "I go through everything that everyone else goes through. You know, we fight, we make up, we talk, we are friends - just like everyone else. I don’t hide it, but I find that when I speak about it, question number 1 - ‘Shaadi kab hai? When are you getting married? Question number 2 - What does your dad think, or what is this person like’, and you’re just like, ‘wow, this was fun till all of this came in’. That's why I don’t talk about it." Meanwhile, check out their latest photos below:

Meanwhile, Shruti was in Chennai to spend time with her father Kamal Haasan and to celebrate sister Akshara Haasan's birthday. Wishing her little sister on birthday, Shruti penned a cute note on Instagram that read: Happy birthday @aksharaa.haasan … you are (flower emoji) you are (diamond emoji) and you are my darling... I’m so excited for all that you have in store for us and I’m so glad I get to be your Akka."

Take a look at the post below: