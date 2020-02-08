Shruti Haasan and Pawan Kalyan to collaborate again after Gabbar Singh in Harish Shankar's next? DEETS inside

After Gabbar Singh, Shruti Haasan and Pawan Kalyan will be collaborating for the second time in Harish Shankar's yet to be titled project. Read on to know more.

South star Pawan Kalyan has been all over the news off late as few days back, he began shooting for the Telugu remake of the Bollywood movie Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan in an interesting and powerful role. Post that, he will be collaborating with ace filmmaker Harish Shankar for a yet to be titled movie. The makers of the movie have announced about it a few days back but the details about the rest of the star cast are yet to be revealed.

If the latest media reports are to be believed, Shruti Haasan has been roped in by the makers as the lead actress of the movie who will be playing the role of Pawan Kalyan’s love interest. As per the same reports, the Laabam actress has given a node to the movie but is yet to sign the same. Shruti has reportedly heard the script of the movie from the makers and will sign on the dotted line very soon.

(ALSO READ: PSPK 26: Pawan Kalyan kick starts shooting for Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink Telugu remake)

For the unversed, Shruti Haasan and Pawan Kalyan have previously collaborated for the movie Gabbar Singh which was released in the year 2015. Their on – screen chemistry was loved by the audiences. So, if the actress gives a nod for this project then it will mark the second collaboration of Shruti with Pawan Kalyan. The actress is currently busy shooting for yet another movie of hers which has been titled Krack. She has been paired up opposite Ravi Teja in this much talked – about movie which has been produced by B Madhu and is directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Credits :Times of India

Read More