Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja starrer Krack gets a new poster; Check it out

Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja starrer Krack gets a new poster amid the nationwide lockdown for Coronavirus.

It is well known that Ravi Teja is going has not got a decent running film in the recent past and the last couple of films of the actor was disastrous at the box office. It can be said that the actor’s biggest hope is in his upcoming film, Krack, directed by Gopichand Malineni. Today, the makers of the film released a new poster featuring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan along with a child.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, Ravi Teja took to his Twitter space and captioned it, "Stay at home and enjoy with your family (sic)." What we see in the poster is a happy family, with Ravi Teja carrying Shruti Haasan and a child artist. The actor can be seen in a cop uniform, which indicates that he plays a cop in the film. It was rumoured earlier that Krack could be the Telugu remake of Tamil film, Sethupathi. This poster makes us remember the Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh starrer.

However, the makers haven't confirmed the same yet. Krack marks Shruti Haasan's comeback in Tollywood films. Earlier, in an interview with an English daily, she said, "It's always nice to do Telugu films. Although I am a Tamilian, Telugu audiences have always been appreciative. Moreover, my success began here. So, the Telugu industry is like my extended home." Other than Ravi Teja and Shruti, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti.

