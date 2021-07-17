Shruti Haasan and rumoured beau Santanu Hazarika set major couple fashion goals as they get papped in Mumbai

Shruti Haasan was spotted along with rumoured beau Santanu Hazarika in Mumbai as they headed out looking stylish and fashionable.

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry. The actress is very vocal about professional and personal life as she never shies to speak about them. The actress is currently rumoured to be dating Santanu Hazarika, who is a doodle artist and illustrator by profession. She and her boyfriend often get papped in Mumbai as they head out for dates. Today, yet again, the couple got spotted in Mumbai, looking all stylish and setting couple fashion goals.

Today, Shruti Haasan and her beau Santanu Hazarika spotted at Mumbai. In the photos, the couple can be seen looking stylish and fashionable. Shruti can be seen wearing a black skirt and crop top with matching mask and sneakers while Santanu can be seen wearing beige joggers and sweatshirt with white sneakers. The couple are giving us major fashion and couple goals. Take a look at the photos:

The Vakeel Saab actress also enjoys a huge fan following and shares every bit of her life on social media. She often also shares cosy photos with boyfriend from their lunch and dinner dates. Reportedly, the couple have been living together in Mumbai.

On the acting front, Shruti Haasan is currently working on the Prabhas starrer and pan Indian flick Salaar. This movie is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF: Chapter 1(2018) fame. Salaar is an action drama simultaneously being shot in Telugu and Kannada languages and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. The actress is also starring opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the Tamil movie Laabam.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

