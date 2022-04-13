Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika are the coolest couple in town and their latest selfie says it all; See pic

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika make for an awesome twosome. These two love to treat their supporters with lovely couple selfies. The latest addition to their photo gallery is a blazing photograph of the actress and her beau. The salaar star shared a sizzling selfie and posted a beating heart along with it.

Yesterday, Shruti Haasan dropped a glowing still after her rigorous workout session. She posed in an orange and black athleisure.

Check out the picture below:

The duo recently attended a Bihu event in Assam, which is Santanu Hazarika’s hometown. The Vakeel Sahab actress posted some snippets from the event and fans were in awe of the star’s black traditional saree and stylish accessories.

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan will be seen alongside Radhe Shyam star Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s action drama, Salaar. Financed by producer Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu in the main roles. Salaar was to be available in the cinema halls from 14 April, however, the makers have decided to delay the release. They cited production delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for their decision.

The actress is also onboard Chiranjeevi-led Mega154 as heroine. KS Ravindra is directing this project, which has been making headlines for quite some time now. Touted to be a mass entertainer, the venture will be helmed by Bobby.

Shruti Haasan’s lineup for 2022 also includes Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni’s upcoming action drama, named NBK107 for now.

Also Read: After Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya gets fined by police for violating traffic rules