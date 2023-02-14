Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika cannot get enough of each other in his romantic Valentine's Day post

A couple of days back, Shruti Haasan shared a few glimpses of her weekend date with her boyfriend on her social media handle. These two enjoyed a lunch date full of yummy food and fun conversation. Twinning in black attires, the diva opted for a black dress, while Santanu Hazarika accompanied her in a matching black shirt. Sharing a selfie on Instagram, she wrote, "Good food, best lover and black leather, life is good." The netizens love to see the couple together.

Salaar actress Shruti Haasan and beau Santanu Hazarika are extremely vocal regarding their relationship. The diva's Instagram feed is full of adorable sneak peeks of her time with her boyfriend. Commemorating Valentine's Day 2023, the stunner took to the photo-sharing app and dropped a monochrome romantic couple's picture, where the lovebirds can be seen staring into each other's eyes, "you are the best - you have my - you’re always on my...you are my and my...I’m the luckiest girl ever @santanu_hazarika_art."

Check out the picture below:

How these two met

Now, let us take a look at how Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika met. Shruti Haasan disclosed that she first met him back in 2018 and was also the one to propose first. The couple has been in a live-in relationship for some time now, and is often papped by shutterbugs after dinner dates and also at the airport.

Shruti Haasan's lineup

Meanwhile, on the professional front, after the success of her recent releases Veera Simha Reddy and Waitair Veerayya, Shruti Haasan will next grace the big screens with highly-talked-about action entertainer, Salaar.

The stunner will be seen sharing the screen with Prabhas in the project made under the direction of Prashanth Neel. Financed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the drama will see Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in prominent roles, along with others. After being delayed many times, Salaar will finally reach the cinema halls on 28th September 2023. While Ravi Basrur has provided music for the movie, Ujwal Kulkarni is on board as the head of the editing department. Bhuvan Gowda has cranked the camera for the film.

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan revealed that she did not know Prabhas well before they started shooting for Salaar. “It was just like hello/hi, but I have definitely got to know the whole team more during the making of this film. He is someone who makes you extremely comfortable to be around. He is super chilled out, super friendly, and it’s really nice to work with him."

Also Read: Shruti Haasan's weekend date with Santanu Hazarika is all about good food, best lover and twinning looks; PICS