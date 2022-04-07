Shruti Haasan has a new name for boyfriend Santanu Hazarika, calls her date 'diamond'; See PIC

Shruti Haasan and beau Santanu Hazarika are couple goals for countless fans across the country. The latest proof of their strong bond can be seen on the Vakeel Saab actress’ Instagram handle. She has posted another selfie of the lovebirds. Shruti Haasan looks enchanting in a black ensemble with makeup and the visual artist posed in a brown shirt. The actor-singer captioned the photo as, “My date is a diamond @santanu_hazarika.”

The Salaar actress recently celebrated her beau’s birthday with a lavish party. She also shared several glimpses from the bash on social media, where the couple can be seen twinning in black and enjoying a gala time. The star keeps her fans posted on what she is up to.

Check out the picture below:

Shruti Haasan’s next release will be Prashanth Neel’s Salaar with Prabhas. This action-thriller has been financed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, The project also stars Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in supporting roles. Salaar is expected to release in cinema halls on 14 April.

Furthermore, the star will also be sharing the screen with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the upcoming venture temporarily named, Mega154. Helmed by KS Ravindra's directorial, the film will mark Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan's first venture together. She will also work alongside Balakrishna, Duniya Vijay and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in NBK107.

