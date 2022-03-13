Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika’s cute banter will lighten up your lazy Sunday mood; Video

New age lovebirds, Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika are showing us what a perfect relationship looks like with each passing day. Their Sunday also looks just as chilled as these two. The Salaar actress posted a short clip of the couple, where they are seen discussing what Sunday is all about. This cute banter will steal your heart for sure.

A numbered days ago, Shruti Haasan posted a cozy selfie with beau Santanu Hazarika. Their video was all about chemistry and companionship. The star’s social media feed is flooded with such adorable stills and videos. These two are rapidly becoming the most beloved couple among the fans.

In the meantime, after recovering from the COVID-19 effect, Shruti Haasan is all charged up to take on more work. She recently came onboard Megastar Chiranjeevi’s family entertainer tentatively titled Mega 154. Shruti Haasan will be paired opposite Chiranjeevi in the project being directed by Bobby. Further details about this latest venture will come out over time.

Her next release will be Prashanth Neel’s underworld drama, Salaar. The much-hyped project stars Prabhas as the protagonist and will showcase the Baahubali actor in a never-scene before the grey character. Salaar is expected to be divided into two parts like Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. Prashanth Neel believes that the storyline for Salaar holds enough potential to be converted into two parts. The first part is said to give an insight into the world of Salaar and the second part is likely to be a more penultimate film. The action drama is scheduled to hit the theatres on 1 April.

