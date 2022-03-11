Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika’s latest cosy selfie is all about love; Check it out

Shruti Haasan and beau Santanu Hazarika show us what an amusing couple should look like. The actress’ Instagram feed keeps buzzing with updates with her doodler boyfriend. Yet again, Shruti Haasan has dropped a cosy selfie with Santanu Hazarika. The lovebirds are shelling out zealous vibes in their latest click.

As the star recovers from the COVID-19 effect, she seems to be getting back to her normal routine with work and leisure time with loved ones. Most recently, Shruti Haasan has come onboard Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next tentatively titled Mega 154. Touted as a mass entertainer, the makers welcomed their leading lady on the occasion of Women’s Day on 8 March. Shruti Haasan will be paired opposite Chiranjeevi in the project being helmed by Bobby.

Check out the picture below:

Backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the project will mark the first on-screen pairing of the lead duo.

Mega 154 was launched with a grand pooja last November. The makers simultaneously unveiled the first look of the film featuring Chiranjeevi in a massy and classy avatar. Meanwhile, the remaining cast and crew details of the movie are yet to be out.

On the other hand, Shruti Haasan will also star alongside Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s action thriller Salaar. The much-awaited venture is expected to be divided into two parts like Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. This film is being billed as an underworld action-drama and will showcase Prabhas in an unexplored dark character.

