Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika stun in traditional attire, share a sweet kiss for Diwali festivities: PICS

Pan-Indian actress and star kid Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika, a visual artist, have been making headlines with their heartwarming love story. The couple, who reside in Shruti's Mumbai apartment, recently celebrated Diwali in grand style. The Balupu movie actress shared a glimpse of their festivities on her social media handle.

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika hosted an intimate Diwali bash at their Mumbai home. Adorned in traditional attire, with Santanu in the classic Tamil pancha kattu and Shruti in a stunning green silk saree, the actress opted to go with traditional jewelry and completed the look with a gajra and bindi.

The Yevadu movie actress took to her Instagram to share the photos of the couple which she captioned, “Happy Diwali from us to you may you and yours always be blessed with love light and happiness”

Check out the Instagram post of Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika below

In a series of pictures capturing their Diwali celebrations, the couple showcased their close bond and shared affectionate moments. One striking image revealed Shruti planting a kiss on Santanu's cheek.

Shruthi Haasan’s musical performance at home

The Diwali party not only witnessed the presence of Shruti's mother, Sarika, and close friends but also featured a surprise musical performance by the talented couple. Breaking into an impromptu rendition of their recently released song, Monster Machine, Shruti expressed gratitude for Santanu's unwavering support.

The three movie actress Shared a video of the performance, to which Shruti captioned it saying, "மல்லிகைப் பூ monster :) I shared a beautiful evening with friends yesterday and my mommy dearest insisted we do an impromptu performance of monster machine.karanparikh27 had to tune my ratty old almost dead guitar and then we had the best time as we always do making music together ! I’m so thankful that I get to make music and share it with people be it at home or on the stage .. it’s truly one of the most magical things about my life I missed the rest of our beautiful monster machine family so very much but I know everyone had a beautiful Diwali with their family and friends … I love it when the world is filled with this kind of celebration Thankyou pwrfanatic for the Ps- santanu_hazarika_art Thankyou for your vocal speaking renditions on the song and in person and Thankyou the most incredible partner and friend."

Check out the musical performance post of Shruti Haasan below

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika’s love story

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika's love story began in 2018. In a role reversal, Shruti was the first to propose, marking the beginning of their enchanting journey. The couple frequently shares their adorable moments on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their deep and genuine connection.

Upcoming projects of Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan continues to make waves in the film industry. Her recent appearances in Telugu films like Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya have been well-received. The actress is gearing up for her role in Prashanth Neel's much-anticipated film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, where she will share the screen with Prabhas.

Additionally, fans can anticipate a special appearance in Hi Nanna, starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. Shruti Haasan is making waves in the film industry with her own set of projects and with her music videos.

