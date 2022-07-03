Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika's latest romantic PIC will melt even the iciest of hearts

Every time Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika come together on social media, they set the internet on fire. The Salaar actress has dropped another sizzling photo on her Instagram account. The lovebirds can be seen adorably gazing into each other's eyes. In a recent conversation with ETimes, she was asked about her marriage plans, to which she replied, “I have no clue. I have no answer for you."

Prior to this, Shruti Haasan opened up about her idea of marriage. Answering the question, she said. “It’s not something I’d jump at right away," she had said. She also said that her views on marriage had been influenced by her parents’ Kamal Haasan and Sarika's divorce. “Because their marriage did not work out, she would not discount the idea of marriage. When it worked, they were a brilliant couple, and that’s what I chose to look at."

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Shruti Haasan has three promising projects, Salaar alongside Prabhas, Chiru 154 alongside Chiranjeevi, and NBK 107 alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna in her kitty. Talking about Prashanth Neel’s directorial Salaar in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvila, the star was quoted saying, “That’s going really well. I am getting a lot of work done, and we are all having a good time."

Meanwhile, spilling the beans on her rapport with co-star Prabhas, she said, “When I saw Prashanth’s work in KGF, what I really liked was how successfully he creates these worlds, stories, and characters. You just get drawn into this fantastic world. I have always admired that about him, and it’s wonderful to see that come to life in front of my eyes. Because you have a director like that who is so clear about how his characters move through that world. It’s almost liberating to go with the flow because you have somebody who is so specific already. Then it just becomes about what you can add and bring to the table."

Also Read: Pavithra Lokesh files complaint against stalkers for destroying her peace of mind