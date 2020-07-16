Shruti Haasan and sister Akshara Haasan not approached for the south remake of Don't Breathe?

Now, as per the latest news reports neither Shruti nor Akshara have been approached to star in the southern remake of the American horror drama titled, Don't Breathe.

There was a strong buzz in the south film industry that sisters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan have been approached to feature in the southern remake of Hollywood flick Don't Breathe. Now, as per the latest news reports, neither Shruti nor Akshara have been approached to star in the south remake of the American horror drama titled, Don't Breathe. A news report in India Today, states that the two sisters have not been approached by makers of the film.

The news report states that reliable sources have confirmed about Shruti Haasan and sister Akshara Haasan not starring in the south remake of Hollywood film, Don't Breathe. The sultry siren Shruti Haasan has been sharing fun posts about her daily activities on her Instagram account. The south siren who enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts, travelled from Mumbai to Hyderabad recently and also shared some fun photos on her Instagram stories. The gorgeous diva, Shruti Haasan will be seen in the upcoming drama, called Krack. This film featured south star Ravi Teja in the lead.

The Mass Maharaja of the south film industry will be essaying the role of a tough cop in the much- awaited drama. The film Krack happens to be one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The upcoming film is helmed by ace south director Gopichand Malineni.

