  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shruti Haasan and sister Akshara Haasan not approached for the south remake of Don't Breathe?

Now, as per the latest news reports neither Shruti nor Akshara have been approached to star in the southern remake of the American horror drama titled, Don't Breathe.
1955 reads Mumbai
Shruti Haasan,Akshara Haasan,SouthShruti Haasan and sister Akshara Haasan not approached for the south remake of Don't Breathe?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

There was a strong buzz in the south film industry that sisters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan have been approached to feature in the southern remake of Hollywood flick Don't Breathe. Now, as per the latest news reports, neither Shruti nor Akshara have been approached to star in the south remake of the American horror drama titled, Don't Breathe. A news report in India Today, states that the two sisters have not been approached by makers of the film.

The news report states that reliable sources have confirmed about Shruti Haasan and sister Akshara Haasan not starring in the south remake of Hollywood film, Don't Breathe. The sultry siren Shruti Haasan has been sharing fun posts about her daily activities on her Instagram account. The south siren who enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts, travelled from Mumbai to Hyderabad recently and also shared some fun photos on her Instagram stories. The gorgeous diva, Shruti Haasan will be seen in the upcoming drama, called Krack. This film featured south star Ravi Teja in the lead.

The Mass Maharaja of the south film industry will be essaying the role of a tough cop in the much- awaited drama. The film Krack happens to be one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The upcoming film is helmed by ace south director Gopichand Malineni.

Credits :indiatoday.in

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement