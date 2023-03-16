Shruti Haasan answers 'silly' questions on farts, having black heart; Reveals she doesn't touch alcohol

Shruti Haasan, the popular actress is back in the film industry after short hiatus, with the back-to-back successes of the recently released Telugu films, Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya. The actress, who was staying away from the film industry for over a year, however, has always been highly active on social media. Especially, Shruti Haasan has always kept her fans entertained with her Instagram handle, with some unique, original, and cool updates. Similarly, Shruti had a 'silly' chat with her Insta followers, recently.

Shruti Haasan answers 'silly' questions on farts, having black heart

Recently, Shruti Haasan kickstarted a special Q&A session for her fans and followers on her Instagram handle and wrote: "Ask me something silly. Please only silly." The Salaar actress's fans immediately bombarded her with some really silly yet fun questions, and she replied to most of them sportingly. Interestingly, a diehard fan of Shruti took asked her "I want to date you. Is it possible?" However, she replied back with a straight No.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan's friend Sukanya, whom she fondly calls Kusuma, took to her Insta story and asked: "Squeaky farts or noisy farts?" The actress, who introduced her friend to her followers, replied: "Kusuma my answer for you is very simple. I like squeaky farts because they are entertaining." Another fan asked Shruti if her heart's colour is black. Even though she initially replied with a Yes, Shruti later stated that she doesn't know, and that maybe her heart's colour is pink.