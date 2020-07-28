  1. Home
Shruti Haasan backs Rhea, Shaheen's move against online threats: I'm all for free speech but this is criminal

For the unversed, Rhea Chakraborty and Shaheen Bhatt had stated in social media posts that they will be taking legal action against online trolls issuing rape and death threats.
Shruti Haasan has extended her support to Rhea Chakraborty and Shaheen Bhatt who had started a crusade against online harassment as well as rape and death threats. For the unversed, Rhea and Shaheen had stated in social media posts that they will be taking legal action against online trolls issuing rape and death threats. Speaking to Zoom TV, Shruti revealed that such threats 'upset' her and is in fact glad about the steps being taken in this regard. 

She said, "It’s a historic thing, right? You hear about so and so went and plundered the village. You don't see them plundering men. All the women are rounded up. There is such a historic reference to fear and degradation that has been going on for centuries. You are seeing the same thing play out on social media."

Shruti further added, "As a woman, it is dangerous and frightening as hell. That is something that upsets me. And am I glad that somebody got arrested? I am glad. Because someone has to be accountable for it. Pressing for rules on social media, Shruti said, "There is no room for that, against men and women. You don’t get to say to the men and women “you will kill or rape them”. I am all for free speech but this is criminal activity. Social media platforms have to make better rules."

Earlier this month, Rhea had shared a screenshot of a certain death threat and wrote, "How does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide," the actress had questioned. Shaheen, too, had shared that such threats have now become common and henceforth she will be taking legal action against such trolls. "I should not have to change the way I use a platform if someone is being abusive. They should. Full Stop," Shaheen wrote.  

