Shruti Haasan & beau Santanu Hazarika celebrate 'good workout & evening' with a crazy dance; Watch VIDEO

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema. She is an avid social media user and often takes it to the internet to share snippets of her personal and professional life. Shruti Haasan’s vibrant personality is evident through her Instagram post. The actress is currently dating Santanu Hazarika, a doodle artist and illustrator. From cosy photos to couples quiz, Shruti and Santanu are enjoying every bit of each other's company as they are living together. Now, Shruti Haasan has shared a glimpse into her crazy dance with her boyfriend.

Shruti Haasan took to Instagram and shared funny yet adorable videos with beau Santanu Hazarika. In the videos, the couple can be seen dancing crazily as they had a good workout session and a nice evening. At the end of the video, Shruti jumps onto her boyfriend to hug him. Their madness and cuteness totally match, which is like real goals. Sharing the videos, Shruti wrote, "How Dweeds celebrate a good workout." How Dweeds spends their evening." Take a look at the videos here:

Shruti Haasan is basking the success of two blockbuster Telugu movies Krack and Vakeel Saab, which were released in 2020. The actress is currently filming for Salaar with Prabhas in Telugu, directed by Prashanth Neel and awaiting the release of an upcoming Tamil political thriller titled Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi as the lead. The film has been postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, a new release date is excepted to be announced soon.