  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shruti Haasan on becoming brand ambassador for WWF India: I am honoured to use my voice for an important cause

Shruti Haasan has been roped in as Indian Brand Ambassador of World Wide Fund for Nature - India(WWF India). She emphasised on the importance of the well-being of the planet.
3939 reads Mumbai
South Shruti Haasan on becoming brand ambassador for WWF India: I am honoured to use my voice for an important cause
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"Environment conservation is the single most important thing that should be in our minds. Our well-being is connected intrinsically to the well-being of our planet. I am honoured and privileged to be able to use my voice in a positive way for a cause that is so important. 

"I am glad to be associated with WWF India as Brand Ambassador and the remarkable work that has been done diligently and persistently in raising awareness on conservation over the decades," said Shruti.

WWF India has been committed to conserving the natural environment by working in critical regions. Sharing his thoughts, Ravi Singh, Secretary General and CEO, WWF India, said: "As we tackle the impacts of the Covid-19 crisis, it is crucial that we, as a global community, take steps to reduce the risks of a future pandemic."

"On behalf of the entire team at WWF India, I welcome Shruti Haasan on board as Brand Ambassador and thank her for lending her support to the organisation's efforts to encourage people to participate and contribute towards conservation, restoration and protection of nature. We look forward to a fruitful association," he added.

Also read| Shruti Haasan's rumoured BF Santanu styles her latest look in velvet slip dress and mesh top; Yay or Nay?

 

Credits :IANSPIC CREDIT: SHRUTI HAASAN INSTAGRAM

You may like these
Shruti Haasan's rumoured BF Santanu styles her latest look in velvet slip dress and mesh top; Yay or Nay?
Shruti Haasan is missing 'dressing up in traditional' as she shares Flashback Friday PIC in a saree; See HERE
PHOTOS: Shruti Haasan flaunts her post workout glow and reveals her motivation mantra
SPOTTED: Shruti Haasan & Santanu Hazarika twin in colour coordinated look as they step out after 3 months
International Father’s Day 2021: Shruti Haasan pens an adorable message for 'daddy dearest' Kamal Haasan
EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia says she is inspired by Shruti Haasan's makeup; Calls her 'flawless'
close