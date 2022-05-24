Shruti Haasan begins her work mode; The Salaar actress resumes shoot for her next with Prabhas

Shruti Haasan is presently in Hyderabad to complete the remaining work on her action drama, Salaar. Informing about the same via Instagram, the actress shared a clip from the car and captioned it, "Work mode #Salaar". The actress was on her way to the set of the film.

This Prashanth Neel’s directorial has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The action flick will also star Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in ancillary roles. For the unversed, Salaar was previously slated to release in the cinema halls on 14 April. Later, the release was delayed and now reports suggest that the makers are planning to release the film in 2023. The Telugu drama will additionally have dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music for the film has been provided by Ravi Basrur, while cinematography has been handled by Bhuvan Gowda.

CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE THE VIDEO

In another Instagram update, the Salaar actress dropped a gorgeous picture from her gym time. She chose a green dress and black lowers as she pouts for the selfie. The star looked all radiant in her most recent click.

A few days ago, Shruti Haasan posted another photo wearing a black athleisure. The still was captioned, "Nothing more glam than deo stains".

Shruti Haasan does not shy away from posting insights from her day-to-day life on social media. The star's beau Santanu Hazarika also often appears with his ladylove on Instagram. The lovebirds are going steady ever since they made their relationship public on Shruti Haasan's birthday in 2021. These two are an inspiration for the new-age couple across the country.

Also, Shruti Haasan will play Megastar Chiranjeevi's leading lady in their upcoming mass entertainer temporarily titled Mega154. The project marks the lead pair's first film together and is being directed by KS Ravindra. She further has Balakrishna's NBK107 with director Gopichand Malineni in the making.

Also Read: Nikki Galrani & Aadhi Pinisetty host grand reception; Aiswharya Rajesh, Ilaiyaraaja, Radhika & others attend