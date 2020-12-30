Shruti Haasan bids goodbye to 2020; Says 'Can't wait for more lessons and more blessings'

South and Bollywood beauty Shruti Haasan also penned a note as she revealed 2020 has taught her a lot about herself.

2020 was a rollercoaster ride for the world but it was equally an eye-opener for many. It was a learning experience for a lot of reasons. Well, it's time to bid goodbye to 2020 and celebrities are seen penning some powerful notes about how the year was for them. South and Bollywood beauty Shruti Haasan also penned a powerful note as she revealed 2020 has taught her a lot about herself.

Sharing a stunning picture of herself on Instagram, Shruti Haasan wrote, "Almost bye bye to 2020 a year that taught me SO much about myself , my dreams my art my heart and my faith. Can’t wait for more curve balls and more lessons and more blessings .. let’s go !!! Sending you all glitter and love and light !!! Take a second to say Thankyou to those who showed you love and kindness and say Thankyou to yourself and pat yourself on the back for holding on and getting through."

Take a look at Shruti's Instagram post below:

Also Read: Amala Paul shares a series of photos and her thoughts as she REVEALS #TheYearThatWas; Take a look

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan is looking forward to the release of her upcoming Krack, co-starring Ravi Teja. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack is the third collaboration of Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni, and second collaboration of Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan after Balupu. The film is set to release on January 14 in cinema halls.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×