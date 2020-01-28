Shruti Haasan blissfully does her 'real & crazy' birthday dance in London; Watch Video

The singing sensation who has been busy with her music concerts shared a fun video where she is freely dancing as she celebrates her birthday with close friends in London.

The south siren Shruti Haasan who is celebrating her birthday today posted a video of her doing her real and crazy birthday dance in London. The singing sensation who has been busy with her music concerts across the globe, shared a fun video where she is freely dancing as she celebrates her birthday with close friends in London. The southern beauty will be seen as the female lead in the Ravi Teja starrer titled Krack. The gorgeous actress who has done Bollywood films as well, wrote in her Instagram video post that, she is very thankful for her support system, who stand by her through the thick and the thin.

Shruti Haasan further writes that she feels very blessed and loved as the friends and family are always looking out for her. She thanked her fans for the constant love they have showered on her. The stunning beauty, Shruti Haasan also mentions that she is happy that she's getting to celebrate her birthday in London with friends. Shruti also mentions that she is waiting to get back home to her family. The stunner states in her post that she will be celebrating a quiet and lovely birthday with friends, and wanted to share a quirky birthday dance with her fans and followers.

The south diva is dressed in black and is seen doing some fun and quirky dance steps to mark her birthday and share the joy with her fans. The gorgeous diva has also crooned a song for her film titled Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi.

Credits :instagram

