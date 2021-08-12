Shruti Haasan bumps into 'sweetest' Keerthy Suresh at the airport and clicks cool selfie

This morning, Shruti Haasan flew back to Mumbai from Hyderabad after wrapping up the shoot of Prabhas starrer Salaar. In the airport, she coincidentally bumped in to meet Keerthy Suresh during transit and took some fun selfies with her. The two actresses were seen all smiles as they took selfies.

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram story and shared a cute selfie with Keerthy Suresh. The actress called Keerthy the sweetest. While the Vakeel Saab actress was dressed in a black T-shirt, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress opted for a white shirt. The duo was all smiles and clicked a selfie together.

Sharing the picture, Shruti wrote, “Transit airport hang with the sweetest @keerthysureshofficial.”

Shruti Haasan is currently filming for Salaar with Prabhas in Telugu, directed by Prashanth Neel, and awaiting the release of an upcoming Tamil political thriller titled Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi as the lead. The film has been postponed due to the second wave of Coronavirus, and a new release date is expected to be announced soon.

Keerthy Suresh is currently filming for one of the highly anticipated films of the year Sarkaru Vaari Paata, co-starring Mahesh Babu, directed by Parasuram. Keerthy is working for an upcoming sports drama titled Good Luck Sakhi directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The film is jointly produced by Shravya Varma and Sudheer Chandra and is presented by Dil Raju.