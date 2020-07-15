  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shruti Haasan is a bundle of happiness as she enjoys her midweek post retrograde party; Watch VIDEO

Shruti Haasan has recently shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she tries to drive away her mid week blues. Check it out.
2679 reads Mumbai
Shruti Haasan is a bundle of happiness as she enjoys her midweek post retrograde party; Watch VIDEOShruti Haasan is a bundle of happiness as she enjoys her midweek post retrograde party; Watch VIDEO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shruti Haasan always makes sure that her social media game is on point. The Southern beauty is frequently active on platforms like Instagram and Twitter where she makes sure to update her fans with whatever is happening in her life. She has been an instrumental part of the South film industry for a long time and has showcased her acting prowess in Bollywood movies too. As of now, the stunning diva is enjoying her quarantine break at her home in Hyderabad.

As we speak of this, Shruti has shared yet another amazing and lively video that is sure to send her fans into a frenzy. As hanging out with friends is not an option anymore, the actress chooses to have a solo retrograde party and gives a glimpse of the same on social media too. Shruti Haasan is seen wearing a glittery golden outfit teamed up with matching accessories in which she looks stunning. She also plays with her hair as the music plays in the background.

Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mid week post retrograde party with myself

A post shared by  shrutzhaasan on

Not only social media but Shruti Haasan’s makeup game is also on point and the above video is proof. On the work front, the actress will be collaborating with Ravi Teja for the upcoming movie titled Krack. The action thriller has been directed by Gopichand Malineni. Apart from that, she is also a part of Laabam co-starring Vijay Sethupathi that has been backed by SP Jananathan. Shruti also appeared in an international series titled Treadstone last year.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement