Shruti Haasan calls beau Santanu Hazarika her 'forever weirdo' as they continue to shell couple goals
Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram account and dropped another cute post with beau Santanu Hazarika.
Shruti Haasan has been in a live-in relationship with her doodler boyfriend Santanu Hazarika for some time now. The lovebirds keep on shelling couple goals with their social media posts. Recently, the Salaar actress took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable video of the two. They try to pose for a selfie and have a fun time in the process. This latest clip was captioned,"@santanu_hazarika_art you are my forever weirdo."
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan shed light on her relationship with Santanu Hazarika, "He is my best friend. He is an amazing, talented person, and a very unique human being. People think that a lot of the times we call paparazzi, and yes there are times we do when we are looking extra cute or something (laughs). But a lot of the time we don’t, and it was just getting silly to like be photographed. I also like to share on social media my life, I think it’s been a great avenue for people to connect with me as a person, and this is a big part of my life."
Now, coming to her professional commitments, Shruti Haasan's lineup includes three projects with bigwigs from the industry. She has been roped in as the leading lady in Prashanth Neel's directorial Salaar. This much-awaited drama will feature Prabhas as the protagonist. He will essay an action-packed role in the movie slated to release on 28th September 2023.
In addition to this, the actress will also be a part of Chiranjeevi starrer Chiru154. This is the first time she will be sharing screen space with the Megastar in the venture made under the direction of Bobby. Shruti Haasan further has NBK107 alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna in her kitty.
