Shruti Haasan calls beau Santanu Hazarika her 'forever weirdo' as they continue to shell couple goals

Shruti Haasan has been in a live-in relationship with her doodler boyfriend Santanu Hazarika for some time now. The lovebirds keep on shelling couple goals with their social media posts. Recently, the Salaar actress took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable video of the two. They try to pose for a selfie and have a fun time in the process. This latest clip was captioned,"@santanu_hazarika_art you are my forever weirdo."

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan shed light on her relationship with Santanu Hazarika, "He is my best friend. He is an amazing, talented person, and a very unique human being. People think that a lot of the times we call paparazzi, and yes there are times we do when we are looking extra cute or something (laughs). But a lot of the time we don’t, and it was just getting silly to like be photographed. I also like to share on social media my life, I think it’s been a great avenue for people to connect with me as a person, and this is a big part of my life."

