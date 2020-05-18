Shruti Haasan calls her pet Clara 'absolute best friend' amid lockdown; Says 'I'm a proud crazy cat lady'

Shruti Haasan shared a fun video along with her pet Clara. The southern actress writes in her Instagram post that she is very thankful for her pet, who has been nothing less than an 'absolute best friend' amid lockdown.

The south siren Shruti Haasan shared a fun video along with her pet Clara. The southern actress writes in her Instagram post that she is very thankful for her pet Clara who has been nothing less than an 'absolute best friend' amid lockdown. The sultry diva further writes in her post that she is a proud crazy cat lady. Shruti Haasan shared a video wherein she is seen with her cat. The fans and followers are always delighted to see candid photos and videos of the actress. The gorgeous actress enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram account.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be playing the female lead in the upcoming southern flick titled Krack. This film will feature Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead. The Gopichand Malineni film will see Ravi Teja playing the role of a tough cop who will be locking horns with the ruthless villain. The first look poster of the film Krack has generated a lot of intrigue in the minds of the fans and film audiences. The first look poster of Shruti Haasan sees her in a stunning look. The film Krack's poster which features Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in a traditional avatar looks very promising.

Check out Shruti Haasan's video:

The fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. The teaser of the Gopichand Malineni directorial has generated a lot of interest in the film among the audience members. Ravi Teja's previous film Disco Raja did not create the kind of magic that was expected; hence the actor is hoping that Krack becomes a blockbuster at the box office.

