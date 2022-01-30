Shruti Haasan calls herself 'lucky girl' & shares a romantic photo with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

Shruti Haasan is dating doodle artist Santanu Hazarika and their lovey-dovey photos have always managed to take social media by storm. The stunner has shared another romantic photo of her with BF Santanu Hazarika and they look stunning together. Sharing it on Instagram, Shruti captioned it, "he makes me laugh that special laugh."

Shruti Haasan also shared a photo of her goth-themed cake designed by Santanu and called herself 'lucky girl." Intially, Shruti denied being in a relationship with Santanu Hazarika. However, later she admitted and started posting a lot of photos with him on social media. From spending enough time at home to cooking and travelling together, Shruti and her boyfriend are too much in love and growing stronger.

Check out their latest photo below:

On her 36th birthday, Shruti Haasan posted a long thank you note and said there is so much to learn yet.

"Big for all of you who take the time to show me your love and appreciation .. I am so beyond thankful I cannot even begin to explain it isn’t even my birthday yet and I feel so loved and celebrated one more year on our complicated and beautiful planet and I seem to know one thing for sure .. I don’t know enough. So much to learn , to see, to love and to be . I find myself surrounded by the reality I always wanted for myself. A sense of balance has found its way to me instead of me grabbing at it . I have learned from each an every one I encounter in person or online and for that I am grateful. Love will always lead the way …. And Thankyou so much for your," she wrote alongside a goofy photo.

Take a look: