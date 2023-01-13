Shruti Haasan calls out reports of missing Waltair Veerayya event due to 'mental problems'; Pens a long note

Shruti Haasan is juggling with her two films that releases for Sankranthi, Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy, and Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya. The actress is the leading lady in both the films. However, today she is in the headlines for slamming media reports about her mental health. It was reported that the actress skipped attending the pre-release event of her film Waltair Veerayya due to mental illness. On Thursday night, Shruti Haasan took to her social media handles and reacted to the reports of her not attending the pre-release event of Waltair Veerayya. The actress shared several screenshots of media reports that claimed she has mental problems and is undergoing treatment. On Twitter, she just slammed the baseless reports and wrote, "Nice try !! And Thankyou I’m recovering well from my viral fever."

However, on Instagram, Shruti Haasan, who is known to be vocal about mental health always, penned a long note about the importance of talking about it. She wrote, "Ok so here's the thing, misinformation like this and the over dramatisation or flippant handling of such subjects is what makes people afraid to talk about mental health…Guess what? It doesn't work. I will always be a mental health advocate I will always promote taking care of myself in all aspects. Oh and…I had a viral fever so nice try get over yourselves and while you are at it please talk to a therapist. No really, please do." Later, she even shared a picture of herself wherein she was in bed and wrote, 'Thank you for all the love yesterday still so sad I couldn't make it for the grand launch.. rest and recovery mode on and lost of rasam'. Check out Shruti Haasan's reaction to reports of mental problem here: