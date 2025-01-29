Shruti Haasan celebrates 39th b’day with a grand party alongside Coolie team, calling 2025 a ‘magical year’; see PICS

Shruti Haasan recently turned 39 on January 28, 2025. The actress celebrated her birthday this year with friends, indulging in a party, and she unveiled some special pictures from the moments they spent together.

Taking to her social media handle, Shruti Haasan said, “2025 is that magical year, and I can feel it in my bones. As a January baby, I get to start my year with celebration and joy, and I never take that for granted. I’m so thankful to all the beautiful people who surround me with love and good wishes.”

The actress further added, “It was extra special this year to celebrate with the wonderful Coolie team, which consists of the sweetest people ever. I threw a birthday party after so long and was so glad to celebrate with so many lovely souls.”

Shruti Haasan also shared that she is grateful for her incredible team, who travel with her through every up and down in her life, being a constant support system. The actress said that this year, she wants to learn more about herself and become stronger on her own. She concluded her message by expressing gratitude to everyone who wished her.

See Shruti Haasan’s official post:

Moreover, Shruti Haasan received a special birthday poster from the makers of her upcoming international movie. The actress is set to appear in a film titled The Eye, directed by Daphne Schmon.

Sharing the official look, Daphne wrote, “Happy birthday to the stunning, brave, and fierce Shruti Haasan, who will always be our Diana,” expressing her love for the actress.

See the official post:

Moving forward, Shruti Haasan is soon set to appear in the film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie is expected to be a high-octane action flick, with Shruti playing a key role.

The film also stars South Indian icons Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in leading roles, while Bollywood's Aamir Khan is expected to make a cameo appearance. Additionally, the film features Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj in supporting roles.