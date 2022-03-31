Shruti Haasan's beau Santanu Hazarika goes gaga over her latest photo; Calls her 'my sexy sriracha'

Shruti Haasan and beau Santanu Hazarika celebrated the latter's birthday last night. The Salaar actress also shared a glimpse of her boyfriend's birthday bash on social media. In the short clip posted on Instagram, the visual artist can be seen cutting the cake most adorably, with his ladylove by his side. The couple looks vaguish, as they twin in high-glam black ensembles.

Earlier today, Shruti Haasan even penned a heartfelt birthday post for Santanu Hazarika. She shared some cozy pics of the two, along with a romantic birthday note which read, "Happy birthday my @santanu_hazarika_art this world is blessed to encounter your gorgeous energy and I’m so thankful every day to know you! I wish you the happiest birthday my Angel Thank you for being you and can’t wait to see all that you do !" This adorable duo keeps entertaining its fans with fun tidbits from their daily routine.

Up next, Shruti Haasan will be paired opposite the Radhe Shyam star Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s much-discussed action drama, Salaar. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, Salaar also stars Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in important roles. Prabhas will be seen playing a grey character for the first time in this underworld flick.

Additionally, she will also work alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi in their next, Mega154. This KS Ravindra's directorial will mark Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan's first venture together.

