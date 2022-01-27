Shruti Haasan chills with her favourite humans Santanu Hazarika & Akshara and their vibe is the coolest

Shruti Haasan is one of the most active celebrities on social media as she often shares pics and videos of her day. The actress' weekend was nothing but all things fun and we have proof of it as she enjoyed it with her favourite humans, boyfriend Santanu Hazarika and sister Akshara Haasan.

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram story and shared a video of chilling with her humans Santanu and Akshara in the car. Their vibe is the coolest and we are totally vibing it too. The Krack actress looks beautiful in yet another signature black look along with co-partners who dressed in black too.

Shruti and Santanu are in a live-in relationship and look too much in love and inseparable. Be it spending time with family at home or cooking food for each other, Shruti and Santanu have been setting major couple goals through their posts on social media. Akshara Haasan also joins the couple regularly whenever she visits Mumbai.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s upcoming pan-Indian film, Salaar, while Akshara Haasan will star in filmmaker Naveen’s next venture, Jwala. Salaar is scheduled to hit the theaters on April 1, 2022.

