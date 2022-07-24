Shruti Haasan completes 13 years in the film industry: I never actually thought I’d do more than a movie; WATC

It was 13 years ago today when we were introduced to Shruti Haasan's acting prowess with the 2009 action thriller, Luck. Marking her more than a decade-long tenure in the entertainment industry, the Vakeel Sahab actress took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note. She even dropped a video talking about her journey in the film fraternity.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Magical 13 years - I never actually thought I’d do more than a movie even I wasn’t born to do this I learned to love it and cinema has become the greatest source of joy in my life - in fact, it has given me the life I’m so grateful for .. through the years I’ve learned a lot how to weather success and failures, how to waltz with confidence and doubt and most of all to appreciate the honor of telling stories and giving souls to women I’ve never known before. I’m so eternally thankful for the love and appreciation I get and I never take it for granted, ever.

CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE THE VIDEO

Thank you for everything and I hope to give you more and fall more in love with this gift of time and art. Ps - weirdos just got to stick to being weirdos apparently it eventually pays off Thankyou Thankyou for these 13 years"

Meanwhile, a couple of days, Shruti Haasan shared the reason behind not talking about her personal life in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla. She was quoted saying, “I don’t hide it, but I find that when I speak about it, question number 1 - ‘Shaadi kab hai? When are you getting married? Question number 2 - What does your dad think, or what is this person like’, and you’re just like, ‘wow, this was fun till all of this came in’. That's why I don’t talk about it."

Also Read: Dhanush has a sweet reply to Sara Ali Khan as she congratulates him on The Gray Man; Take a look