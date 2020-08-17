  1. Home
Shruti Haasan on completing 11 years in the Industry: 'I am always looking to get better at what I do'

Shruti Haasan has completed 11 years as an actor and she is happy with the way her career has shaped up, though she is always looking to improve herself.
8371 reads Mumbai
"In a way I am happy and thankful I am still here but I think my personality is such that I always look for room to improve. So I am always looking to get better at what I do," Shruti told IANS.

Shruti made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with "Luck" and was seen in films like "D-Day", "Gabbar Is Back", " Ramaiya Vastavaiya" and "Welcome Back".

She gained recognition with her roles in Telugu films like "Oh My Friend" and "Anaganaga O Dheerudu", and the Tamil thriller "7aum Arivu."

Shruti, daughter of veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, recently starred in the digitally-released film, "Yaara", which also featured Vidyut Jammwal, Kenny Basumatry, Vijay Varma and Amit Sadh.

Credits :IANS

Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child

