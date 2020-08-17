Shruti Haasan on completing 11 years in the Industry: 'I am always looking to get better at what I do'
"In a way I am happy and thankful I am still here but I think my personality is such that I always look for room to improve. So I am always looking to get better at what I do," Shruti told IANS.
Shruti made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with "Luck" and was seen in films like "D-Day", "Gabbar Is Back", " Ramaiya Vastavaiya" and "Welcome Back".
She gained recognition with her roles in Telugu films like "Oh My Friend" and "Anaganaga O Dheerudu", and the Tamil thriller "7aum Arivu."
Shruti, daughter of veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, recently starred in the digitally-released film, "Yaara", which also featured Vidyut Jammwal, Kenny Basumatry, Vijay Varma and Amit Sadh.
