Shruti Haasan ditches black & goes the traditional way in an emerald green silk saree; PHOTOS

Shruti Haasan ditches her 'favourite' black as she goes the traditional way in an emerald green silk saree by Deep Thee. For a change, Shruti has stepped out of her signature style as she treats us with this elegant look. Styled by Harmann Kaur, Shruti accessorised her saree look with a pearl neckpiece and earrings.

Shruti teamed the classic head-turner piece with an emerald green blouse decorated with horizontal aari work lines. Totally loved it! Shruti is winning hearts with her impressive fashionable appearance yet again. She is trying a lot different these days and is making her every effort visible.

Take a look:

On the professional front, after the success of Krack and Vakeel Saab, Shruti is working on Prabhas starrer Salaar. The Pan-India project is being directed by KGF's Prashanth Neel and is simultaneously being shot in Kannada and Telugu languages. The film will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

She has also joined NBK's untitled film being helmed by Gopichand Malineni. Billed to be a mass and commercial film, Mythri Movie Makers will be bankrolling the project. S Thaman scores music.