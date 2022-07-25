Shruti Haasan ditches her favourite black & opts for a salwar suit: 'I’m always so uncomfortable in white'

Shruti Haasan keeps her fans updated on social media. Yet again, the Salaar actress took to Instagram and dropped a captivating picture in all-white ethnic wear. Her statement jewellery and subtle makeup went perfectly well with her outfit of the day. Although the diva does not opt for desi avatars, whenever she does, she makes heads turn.

The Vakeel Sahab actress recently completed 13 years in the film industry and marking the occasion, she penned a long note on the photo-sharing app. Shruti wrote, "Magical 13 years - I never actually thought I’d do more than a movie even I wasn’t born to do this I learned to love it and cinema has become the greatest source of joy in my life - in fact, it has given me the life I’m so grateful for .. through the years I’ve learned a lot how to weather success and failures, how to waltz with confidence and doubt and most of all to appreciate the honor of telling stories and giving souls to women I’ve never known before.

She further wrote, "I’m so eternally thankful for the love and appreciation I get and I never take it for granted, ever. Thank you for everything and I hope to give you more and fall more in love with this gift of time and art. Ps - weirdos just got to stick to being weirdos apparently it eventually pays off Thankyou Thankyou for these 13 years."

Meanwhile, up next, Shruti Haasan has Salaar alongside Prabhas, Mega154 opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi, and NBK107 with Balakrishna in the making at the moment.

