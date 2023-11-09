Shruti Haasan: Dive into the lifestyle, habits of Salaar actress through 15 PICS and videos

Shruti Haasan is one of the few actresses who doesn’t need a separate introduction for people to know who or what she is. The actress and singer have been fruitful and active in various languages of Indian cinema and also actively in English television series as well.

The actress who is the daughter of legendary Indian actor Kamal Haasan and his second wife, Sarika Thakur has been in the limelight since her debut in the Hindi film Luck starring Mithun Chakraborty, Imran Khan, Sanjay Dutt and many more. The actress also has a younger sister, Akshara Haasan who is also an actress in Indian cinema.

The actress has also been recently busy with her new single called Monster Machine, which gave off serious gothic vibes and had a theme of modern feminism in her visuals and lyrics. The single was penned, composed and sung by herself, making it a deeply involved project for the artist.

Taking a look deeper into Shruti Haasan’s Instagram

Shruti Haasan shares a distinct fashion taste in her lifestyle, which spans various kinds of themes and appeals to various contexts she is present. Showcasing her outfits on Instagram, the different styles she experiments with by combining different and incorporating various origins, colors and accessories seem to be so effortlessly pulled off by the actress.

Pulling off her looks from casual to glamorous ones, she can pull off anything like ethnic, western, gothic or even chic. Not afraid to mix them up a bit she also manages to match her outfits by adding different elements from various styles, evidently sporting her leather jacket looks, long dresses or even elegant sarees. Be it any kind of outfit, Ms Haasan is your girl to give a fashion statement every time.

She has often been seen trying out various kinds of jewelry and also making creative choices with her hair, and makeup even sometimes changing her hairstyle and color if deemed necessary. From waves, and buns to curls and bangs, Shruti Haasan is likely to have pulled off those looks and made it seem so effortless.

The actress has often taken out time to prep herself with the use of highlights on her eyes and with different shades of eyeshadows and eyeliners that accentuate her whole look which goes well with her madly bold choices of lip colors. She also has several tattoos on her body, the most iconic one everyone remembers is the Vel tattoo, idolizing Lord Murugan from Hindu mythology to signify her spiritual side and showcase her devotion.

Shruti Haasan’s jam sessions and musical passion

Shruti Haasan is not just an actor with an impeccable sense of fashion but she is also a musician with high regard for the art form and holds high passion towards it. She has sung songs in languages like English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada since her debut song as a child back in the year 1992 for her father’s film Thevar Magan.

The Ilaiyaraaja song Potri Paadadi Ponne is still an iconic and memorable track of the film and from the composer’s extremely rich discography. Haasan is also part of an alternative rock band based in the United Kingdom called The Extramentals, which performs in various venues across Indian and International sectors.

She is also known for playing instruments like piano, guitar, keyboard and drums, often sharing her jam sessions on her Instagram feed mostly as videos or pictures of her playing with herself. The artist also posts various of her artists or songs on her Instagram story, letting her followers be part of her interests. She has also collaborated with various artists before and has been part of musical festivals and events like Sunburn, MTV Unplugged and many more.

More about Shruti Haasan’s lifestyle and Workfront

Shruti Haasan is also a very conscious personality about her health and fitness and holds close to her heart a regular and complete workout routine. She likes to do various forms of exercises ranging from yoga, and cardio to strength training. She often shares pictures or videos of her doing the same.

Moreover, she also is involved in dance practices and tries to incorporate that into her lifestyle, along with a balanced diet of nutritious foods like fruits, vegetables, smoothies and more. It is also said that she takes enough supplements to boost her immunity and vitamins as well.

Shruti Haasan is also actively involved in various travel activities as well. She seems to have travelled across various countries like the USA, UK, Spain and many more. Her Instagram can be seen for seeing her explore historic monuments, and scenic spots or enjoying a bite at a serene diner.

Furthermore, Shruti Haasan has been in a relationship since 2020 with multidisciplinary visual artist, Santanu Hazarika. Both of them have been spotted together on various occasions and can be seen tagged in some of her Instagram posts as well.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in the 2023 Telugu films Veera Simha Reddy starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Waltair Veerayya featuring Chiranjeevi. The actress is also set to feature next in the Prashanth Neel film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire alongside Prabhas and also for a special appearance in the film Hi Nanna with Nani and Mrunal Thakur as the leads.

