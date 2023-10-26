Shruti Haasan dons another dramatic black number in sheer top and boots as she gets papped in Mumbai; PHOTOS

Shruti Haasan is one of the most talented celebrities in the country. Apart from being a renowned actress, she is also a musician and performs all around the globe. In fact, her latest single, Monster Machine, was released worldwide on October 26th.

The Premam actress is also known for her unique style and uninhibited self-expression. The actress often shares images of herself via social media, where she could be seen flaunting an all-black look. In the latest update, Shruti Haasan has been spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, sporting an absolutely stunning all-black gothic look. The actress donned a black skirt, with a sheer top, which she paired with a black jacket and boots. She was also seen wearing black nail paint, which enhanced the entire look.

Check out the photos below:

Shruti Haasan’s Monster Machine

Shruti Haasan’s latest single, Monster Machine, was released on October 26th. The song has been described as ‘a dark feminine cry for self-love and an uninhibited need for the kind of bespoke love that a woman of darkness needs’.

Shruti Haasan also elaborated that the song is about breaking the stereotypes and channeling the complaints that women receive on a daily basis into a machine-like instance.

Check out the music video below:

On the work front:

Shruti Haasan was last seen in the action film Waltair Veerayya, which featured Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles, and was helmed by Bobby Kolli. The film also featured Prakash Raj, Bobby Simha, Sathyaraj, Nassar, and many more in prominent roles as well. The film received positive reviews from both critics and fans.

The actress will next be seen in Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film with Prabhas, titled Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. The film also features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, and many more. The film is bankrolled by Hombale Films, known for the KGF franchise, and Kantara, and is all set to hit the big screens on December 22nd.

