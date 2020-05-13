Shruti Haasan dons a cool hoodie as she strikes myriad expressions in her latest PHOTO collage

Shruti Haasan has recently shared a photo collage on her Instagram handle in which she sports a cool hoodie. Check out her latest post.

Shruti Haasan is someone who loves to stay in touch with her fans and what better place than social media to do the same right? The Laabam actress keeps on sharing numerous pictures and videos on her handle from time to time thereby sending her fans into a frenzy. Shruti enjoys a huge fan following on social media for all the obvious reasons. She has been able to carve a niche for herself not only down in the South but also in Bollywood.

Of late, the Welcome Back actress has shared a photo collage on her Instagram handle which is just unmissable. Shruti is seen striking myriad expressions as seen in the pictures while donning a cool graphic hoodie. The South star has a love for hoodies and often shares pictures while wearing the same on social media. Talking about her present photo collage, she is seen making a ‘pout’ face in one of the pictures and flashing a sweet smile in another one. Shruti writes in her caption, “Hope everyone’s staying inside staying insane And staying happy.”

Check out the photo collage below:

On the work front, Shruti Haasan earned critical acclaim post her stint in the international series Treadstone last year. She will now be seen alongside Ravi Teja in the action thriller Krack which has been produced by B. Madhu and directed by Gopichand Malineni. The music for the movie has been composed by S. Thaman. Shruti will collaborate with Vijay Sethupathi for Laabam that will be back by SP Jananathan.

