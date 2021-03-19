Shruti Haasan is a doting aunt as she has a gala time with her niece along with Santanu; WATCH

Shruti Haasan has been sharing photos and videos with her rumoured boyfriend Santanu though they have not yet made any statements about their relationship.

Shruti Haasan is one of the celebrities who always keeps their fans updated with their whereabouts. Starting from her casual and funny rants to her fitness regime, followers of Shruti Haasan are always engaged and entertained with her witty and adorable posts. In her recent post, Shruti Haasan has shared an adorable video with her niece and rumoured boyfriend Santanu. In the video, one can see the trio having a gala time.

Like every other aunt, Shruti too is proud of her niece as she flaunted the way she said things in her Instagram story. Well, it looks like they had one great play date. Lately, Shruti has been sharing photos and videos with Santanu. Recently, she even shared a video while revealing that she cooked a meal for them both. They were both spotted walking hand in hand at the airport and it made the headlines.

Recently, Shruti met her father in Chennai along with Santanu. Though rumour mills are rife about their relationship, neither Shruti nor Santanu have admitted to being in a relationship. However, on Shruti Haasan's 35th birthday, Santanu, who is a doodle artist took to social media and shared a lovely picture of them from her birthday bash. He captioned it, "Happy birthday princess," while spilling the beans about their relationship. On the work front, Shruti will be next seen with Vijay Sethupathi in the upcoming film titled Laabam directed by late filmmaker SP Jaganathan.

