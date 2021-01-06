Shruti Haasan is elated to be back home as she shares candid PHOTOS to express the same

Shruti Haasan returned home sometime back after having completed her work commitments. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

Shruti Haasan had been the busiest last year as she was busy shooting for her upcoming projects. The actress was often spotted juggling between places like Hyderabad and Goa for that purpose. Just like others, the South diva also took some time off her busy schedule and celebrated New Year. Now that she is back home after a long time, the Laabam star simply isn’t able to contain her excitement and expresses the same through her personal social media handle.

Yes, that’s right. Shruti has shared a post on her Instagram page in which she expresses how ecstatic she is about returning home. She writes, “GORGEOUS EVENINGS Back to my favourite couch in the whole (sic). So lovely to be back home and so thankful to have so many homes.” The actress also shares a few candid pictures along with the same in which she goes completely sans makeup. Shruti is wearing a black floral top and jeans in the pictures.

Check out her post below:

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen alongside Ravi Teja in the action drama titled Krack. It has been directed by Gopichand Malineni and the team completed its shooting schedule last year. Apart from that, the actress will also team up with Vijay Sethupathi for Laabam that has been directed by SP Jananathan. The political thriller has been co-produced by Sethupathi himself and its songs have been composed by D. Imman. Shruti will also be a part of the Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab.

Credits :Shruti Haasan Instagram

