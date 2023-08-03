Shruti Haasan elevates her signature black outfit with stylish animal print accents during Mumbai outing; VIDEO

Shruti Haasan, who is known as a Goth beauty because of her bold and black looks was clicked in Mumbai. The actress stepped out in the city and looked stunning as always in a black outfit. Keeping her love for black, she opted for a signature look in the dark color and added a wild fashion statement too.

Shruti Haasan opted for animal print shorts and paired them up with a black printed t-shirt beneath the body-fitted mesh top. The actress opted for no accessories and just carried a backpack. However, it's her long tresses and bold makeup that added glam to the look. She left her black tresses open and picked dark shade lipstick to make her street style stand out.

The beautiful smiled and waved at paps as they kept calling her 'Shruti Maam'. And when the paps requested her to wait, she said her car is causing traffic on the road so has to leave. The actress rushed inside her car, smiled at the cameras and said bye as she left.

Shruti Haasan clicked in Mumbai in her signature black look

Professional front

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, she will be seen next alongside Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s forthcoming action flick, Salaar. The film will be released in two parts, first part is titled Salaar: The Ceasefire. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the drama will also have Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in key roles. Salaar will take you on an action-packed ride to the theatres on September 28. Salaar is said to be out in 2D and get an IMAX release as well.

The Veera Simha Reddy actress has been in many commercial entertainers back-to-back. From Ravi Teja’s Krack in 2021 to Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya in 2023, the actress has become quite the favorite of mainstream filmmakers. However, she is yet to announce her next after Salaar. It is reported that she is playing a key role in Nani's upcoming film Hi Nanna. Mrunal Thakur is the female lead of the film.