Shruti Haasan enjoys a cosy lunch date with rumoured beau Santanu Hazarika after ages; Shares PHOTOS

Shruti Haasan took to Instagram and shared glimpses of her cosy lunch date with rumoured boyfriend Santanu Hazarika as they enjoyed yummy Japanese food.

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular actresses, who is always open about her personal and professional life. The actress has yet again found love and is reportedly dating Santanu Hazarika, who is a doodle artist and illustrator. The Vakeel Saab actress also enjoys a huge fan following and shares every bit of her life on social media, from cosy photos with boyfriend to music videos. Yesterday, Shruti and her boyfriend Santanu went on a lunch date and it's literally all things cute.

Shruti Haasan took to social media and shared photos of herself and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika from their lunch date. Both of them enjoyed the lunch date and she also mentioned that it feels like 100 years because of the covid lockdown. In one of the photos, Shruti and Santanu can be seen all smiles as they enjoyed yummy food. She also shared photos of yummy dishes, which they had for lunch. Take a look:

Santanu Hazarika also took to Instagram stories and shared a couple of videos from the restaurant. He even called her princess in one of the posts. Reportedly, the couple has been dating for about two years. They are now living together in Mumbai and are often spotted going out on dates.

On the acting front, Shruti Haasan is currently working on the Prabhas starrer and pan Indian flick Salaar. This movie is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF: Chapter 1(2018) fame. Salaar is an action drama simultaneously being shot in Telugu and Kannada languages and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. The actress is also starring opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the Tamil movie Laabam.

