Shruti Haasan enjoys her time in Greece as she 'gets to know the place'; Check out photos

Earlier, the diva dropped a few pictures from her trip on the photo-sharing app, along with the caption, "Getting to know a place is a beautiful thing." She looked stylish in a black outfit with matching leather boots.

Shruti Haasan is in Greece at the moment, and the Salaar actress has been sharing sneak peeks from her visit on social media. Recently, she dropped a video on the story section of her Instagram handle, where she can be seen relishing an ice cream. The stunner donned her favourite color black, paired with funky accessories. Shruti Haasan is making the most of her time in Greece.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan has been roped in as the leading lady in director Prashanth Neel's highly-awaited drama Salaar. She will be seen sharing screen space with Baahubali actor Prabhas. After much delay, the project is scheduled to release in cinema halls on 28th September 2023.

In addition to this, she will also be seen alongside Balakrishna in the venture tentatively named NBK107. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Sandalwood star Duniya Vijay will play the antagonist in the movie. Meanwhile, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also be a part of the film's cast. Her lineup further includes Chiranjeevi's Chiru154.

Sharing her excitement for these upcoming projects, Shruti Haasan told during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, "I’m really really excited to be a part of these projects because of the characters I’m playing and people I’m working with. Also, it is special because it is my third collaboration with Gopichand Malineni. I loved Prashant sir’s work in KGF and I think he really creates a special world that you get a grand feeling as an audience and actor. I’m having the best time of my life working on these films as both the characters (in Salaar and NBK107) are so different from each other."

