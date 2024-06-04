Shruti Haasan Exclusive Interview: I am taking more risks than I used to before; opens up on bond with Kamal Haasan

Actor and playback singer, Shruti Haasan, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, spilled the beans on her musical career, about paying heartfelt tribute to her father Kamal Haasan at the Indian 2 audio launch, and more.

Shruti Haasan on her professional phase, performance at Indian 2 audio launch, and more

Professionally, Shruti Haasan is at the top of her game with some exciting projects in the pipeline. Describing this phase, Haasan said, “I am really happy with the work I am doing. I am currently, in Hyderabad shooting Dacoit. Having a wonderful time. I’m going to start some new projects soon. I think this phase has been really special for me. I am taking more risks than I used to before.

I am happy to have a long and healthy career in which I can grow and experiment. I was born into the world of Cinema and this is something I love doing so the longer that I am in the entertainment business, the happier I am as a person. I am extremely grateful for this phase.”

Other than acting, as we all know, Shruti is widely recognized for her exceptional singing talent. There’s a lot of buzz and cryptic posts about it by her on Instagram.

On being asked about it, Shruti said, “Well, I started as a singer and musician that was always my mainstay and aim for forever. Then acting and cinema entered my life. I consider myself so lucky to be able to do these two things that I love so much. There is a song coming out, I am not trying to be cryptic but I definitely have more music coming out.”

The Salaar actress recently joined her father and legendary actor, Kamal Haasan at the audio launch event of his upcoming film Indian 2. Shruti surprised everyone by paying a heartfelt tribute to her dad on stage. She sang a few of Kamal Haasan’s classics.

Sharing her experience regarding the same, the stunner said, “It was a lovely experience. I am so thankful that they called me to honor my father. Music is a bond that we share. And I am always happy to share my music with him. We recently released a song Inimel in which he wrote the lyrics. So music is always been a bond between us. So to be able to tribute to him was really amazing and it was special for me.”

What’s next for Shruti Haasan?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti was last seen in the blockbuster hit film, Prashanth Neel’s Saalar: Part 1 - Ceasefire alongside Prabhas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran among others.

Reportedly, Shruti will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie alongside the legendary actor Rajinikanth. Other than that, the actress will also be seen in Shaneil Deo's Dacoit alongside Adivi Sesh.

Besides, as per buzz, the actress is a part of Geetu Mohandas' Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups as well. However, there has been no official confirmation of this.

