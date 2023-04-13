Shruti Haasan expresses anger over controversy created by her recent remark to show women in a realistic way

Shruti Haasan recently hit the headlines after she made a statement requesting filmmakers to show women in a more realistic way. Talking about her dance track in Waltair Veerayya, Shruti said she faced challenges to dance in the snow while being simply dressed in a saree and blouse. However, her statement hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Shruti has reacted to the same saying her statements were taken out of context and people shouldn’t try adding two and two and jump to conclusions.

"I have always spoken about my experiences and given my opinion about my life. As much I love the free sharing of opinions on social and mainstream media, it is really hilarious to me that something like this which many artists, including myself, have spoken about before would be so blown out of proportion today. These instances are uncalled for and I'm the kind of a person who jokes around, speaks about relevant matters in a lighter vein and some troublemakers aren’t going to change that. Trouble makers are not going to change my personality," said Shruti Haasan after her recent statement on how dancing in the snow for an actress gets extremely difficult created controversy.

For the unversed, Shruti recently attended a fan meet and greet in Chennai where she spoke about how actresses have been performing dance sequences in snow for years now and it’s extremely difficult. "I don’t like dancing in the snow. It’s really difficult and the hero can wear a jacket. We don’t even have a jacket, coat, shawl…absolutely nothing. Just have to wear a blouse and saree in the snow. I would like to make a petition, a request and ask people to stop doing that. I just did recently (one song)," Shruti said.

Here's the video of Shruti Haasan that stirred controversy:

ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan Interview: When I joined the industry, people didn't have nice things to say- EXCLUSIVE