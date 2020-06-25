Shruti Haasan expresses her fleeting thoughts and mood through some goofy expressions; See PHOTOS

Shruti Haasan always keeps on sharing bits and pieces related to her life on social media. Take a look at her latest Instagram post in which she displays some really hilarious and goofy expressions.

Shruti Haasan loves to be active on social media and keeps on updating her fans with bits and pieces related to her daily life. The Laabam actress who is currently under home quarantine recently flew off to her hometown in Hyderabad after being in Mumbai for a long time amidst the lockdown period. The beautiful actress has been doing everything possible to make her quarantine break interesting and her social media timeline is the perfect proof for the same.

As we talk about this, Shruti has shared yet another post on her Instagram handle which is sure to grab everyone’s attention. The actress is seen showing off some myriad goofy expressions in a series of pictures compiled in the form of a collage that has been shared along with the post. Clad in a green outfit, Shruti displays her current mood in the most perfect way possible! Talking about the same, she writes, “At home, oil in my hair, fancy ring light, and fleeting thoughts and moods - THURSDAY NIGHTS are wild. I hope everyone is doing well and I hope you’re entertaining yourself and falling in love with yourself a little bit more everyday.”

Check out Shruti Haasan’s Instagram post below:

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan made a remarkable achievement in her career last year when she was roped in for the international action-drama series titled Treadstone. Right now, the actress is gearing up for her next movie titled Krack in which she has been paired up alongside Ravi Teja. She will also feature along with Vijay Sethupathi in Laabam that has been backed by SP Jananathan.

Credits :Instagram

