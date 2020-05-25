Shruti Haasan expresses her lockdown woes by crooning a song and we can relate to her; Watch VIDEO

Shruti Haasan expresses her lockdown woes through the medium of a song that is relatable to everyone as of now. Check out the video.

Shruti Haasan never fails to impress us whenever she shares something on social media. The actress has been enjoying her quarantine break to the fullest and we can get a glimpse of the same through the pictures and videos that have been posted on her timeline regularly. Shruti’s fan base has now increased to a great extent after her stint in the international series Treadstone last year in which she portrays the role of an Indian-origin assassin named Nira Patel.

Coming back to the present, the Laabam actress has recently crooned a song in which she tries to express her lockdown woes and it is relatable to all of us in current times. The words ‘no I don’t wanna spend another day in here’ is sure to strike a chord in everyone’s hearts as of now because of the unprecedented situation that has been prevailing around the world due to COVID-19. Shruti also adds a long caption along with her post in which she mentions how she has spent the past two months with her kitty and a piano.

Check out the video shared by Shruti Haasan below:

The actress mentions in the same post that she is thankful for her life and her roof (implying residence) as well as her safety. On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be teaming up with Ravi Teja for the action thriller Krack that has been directed by Gopichand Malineni. The South diva has also been paired up opposite Vijay Sethupathi for Laabam that has been helmed by S.P. Jananathan.

Credits :Instagram

