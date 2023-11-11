Shruti Haasan exudes class and style in a ruby-red ensemble

Shruti Haasan turns heads with her fashion finesse in a ruby red embroidered top and pant combo. The Ramaiya Vastavaiya fame took to X (formerly Twitter) handle. She adorned the look with a red veil gracefully attached to the side of her hands.

She complemented the attire with diamond jewelry, featuring a stunning red ruby necklace and statement rings. With her hair left open and a nude makeup look, Shruti effortlessly exuded class and style.

Check out the Shruti Haasan photos below

A recent Instagram post of Shruti Haasan

In a recent series of Instagram pictures, Shruti Haasan revealed her playful side, combining her love for music and fashion. The actress, known for her love of the color black, graced each frame with flowing dresses, oversized blazers, and sleek skirts.

Paired with statement silver earrings and classic black boots, her outfits reflected a perfect blend of trendiness and grace. Each pose captured a dash of goofiness, showcasing Shruti's versatility and radiating warmth through her radiant smile.

Check out the Instagram post of Shruti Haasan below

Upcoming projects of Shruti Haasan

While captivating the fashion scene, Shruti Haasan continues to make waves in the film industry. Her recent appearances in Telugu films like Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya have been well-received. The actress is gearing up for her role in Prashanth Neel's much-anticipated film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, where she will share the screen with Prabhas.

Additionally, fans can anticipate a special appearance in the film Hi Nanna, starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. Shruti Haasan is making waves in the film industry with her own set of projects and with her music videos.

As Shruti Haasan effortlessly navigates between her roles in fashion and film, her journey remains an inspiration for fans and aspiring artists alike. With a unique blend of talent and style, she continues to carve her niche in the ever-evolving world of entertainment.

