Shruti Haasan faces marriage question yet again from a fan; Actress wins hearts with her savage reply

Shruti Haasan is someone known to speak her mind no matter what. During an Instagram question and answer session, a fan asked the Salaar actress, "When will you marry dear?" To this, she replied, "When will everyone stop asking". She was wearing a mask and hence her expressions were not visible. She further added, "It was a big eye roll, for your information."

Before this, Shruti Haasan opened up about her struggles with PCOS. She took to Instagram and dropped an elongated note about her struggles with health issues. Following this, a few netizens showed concern about her wellbeing. In fact, it was further speculated that she has been admitted to the hospital.

Recently, she cleared the air on all such speculation about her health. Dropping a video on the photo-sharing app, she was quoted saying, "Hi to everyone from gorgeous Hyderabad, where I am working non-stop and having the best time. Just wanted to clarify that I had put up a post a couple of days ago about my workout routine and having PCOS, which a lot of women have. Yes, it is challenging, but no, it does not mean I am unwell or in critical condition of any kind and I have realized that some media outlets have blown it way out of proportion without reading the actual post, which is supposed to be positive. I also got calls today asking if I am admitted to the hospital, which I am clearly not. I am doing perfectly fine. I have had PCOS for years and I have been doing just fine. So, thank you for your concern."

