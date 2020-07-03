  1. Home
Shruti Haasan feeding stray dogs in these ‘pawsome’ PHOTOS will help you kick start your weekend

South star Shruti Haasan was spotted today at Hyderabad, as she stepped out of her home to feed some stray pups.
72 reads Mumbai Updated: July 3, 2020 08:38 pm
At a time when the country is slowly leaping back to normalcy after the COVID 19 blow, celebrities are being spotted often, as they are starting to step out of their homes. South star Shruti Haasan was spotted today at Hyderabad, as she stepped out of her home to feed some stray pups. She was seen in black PJs and a black graphic printed tee as she stepped out. As she started feeding the pups, she posed for the shutterbugs, who clicked her photos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan will be next seen in Krack with Ravi Teja. It was rumoured earlier that Krack could be the Telugu remake of Tamil film, Sethupathi. This poster makes us remember the Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh starrer. The Gopichand Malineni directorial marks Shruti Haasan’s reentry to the Tollywood industry. Other than Ravi Teja and Shruti, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti.

Check out the photos here:

She will also be seen in Vijay Sethupathi’s Laabam. Vijay Sethupathi’s first look poster from the movie was released a couple of months back and it received massive attention from movie buffs. The SP Jaganathan directorial has Kalaiyarasan, Sai Dhansika, Harish Uthaman, Sathish, Danie, and Jagapathi Babu in other key roles. Ramji will be cranking the camera while D Imman has been roped in as the music composer and Anthony as the editor.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

